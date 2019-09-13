Nac looking to rebound after rivalry loss

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons are hoping they can head into district play in 2 weeks with a win.
The team is 0-2 heading into their Saturday matchup against Tyler Lee. The team played Kilgore to a 17-14 loss in week 1 but then lost 44-0 to Lufkin.
“We learned a lot of lessons,” Nacogdoches head coach Darren Allmen said. “We learned Lufkin is a really good team. We knew that going in. We felt we would play better going in. There was a lot we got out of it. We see the gap that is there and that we have to make up.”
The Dragons will have a final dress rehearsal be fore district this Saturday against 6A Tyler Lee. The Red Raiders are entering the contest off of back-to-back wins over previously ranked teams Marshall and John Tyler.
“They are a physical team and talented," Allmen said. "I think they can play with anybody in 6A. They are solid across the board. A great running team. They can throw the ball if they want to they just haven’t had to. The main thing we have to have happen is we have to see ourselves take a big stride as a football team in the areas that will help us compete for a championship. Taking care of the details throughout the game, playing with more consistent effort. Taking care of the ball and cause more turnovers. Field Position.”
Kickoff between Nacogdoches and Tyler Lee kick off at 7 pm Sept.14 inside Rose Stadium.
