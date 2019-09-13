EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another nice start with a few places dropping into the upper 60s this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 90s. A very weak cold front is just to the north of the Red River. A few showers along this front could possibly move into northern counties of East Texas this afternoon, but there’s not much chance for getting any good rainfall out of this front. Mostly sunny and hot again this weekend. Morning low temperatures will be in the lower 70s but afternoon highs will warm quickly into the mid to upper 90s. Slight chances for rain will return to the forecast next week.