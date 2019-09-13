Judge to Palestine city manager: Allow league to use athletic complex or ‘go to jail’

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Anderson County judge gave the city manager an ultimatum Friday afternoon: allow a football league to use the recently-closed city athletic complex or be prepared to go to jail.
The Palestine Athletic Complex was closed abruptly on Monday night by the town’s city council. The city council said that there was no money in the city’s budget to bring the complex into Americans With Disabilities Act compliance, so they felt the right thing to do was close it.
A court order was served to the city manager on Thursday that said the city had unlawfully denied a football league access to the complex after they had paid for the use of it. A judge then ordered the city to allow the football league immediate access to (but not limited to) all gates, buildings, fields and parking lots.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux has more on the fight for the use of the complex.