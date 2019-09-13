Houston-area bank robbery suspect dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing at Nacogdoches golf course

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement are set to release the identity of a Houston-area bank robbery suspect who died in a violent crash near Nacogdoches.
The suspect’s vehicle crashed Thursday evening on U.S. 59 north at Woodland Hills Golf Course.
Police say the incident began at 7:10 p.m. as a vehicle pursuit on Loop 287 at Old Moffett Road with the armed suspect.
When the officer initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, the suspect led officers on a pursuit, continuing on to U.S. Highway 59 north, traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police.
The suspect continued north on U.S. 59 toward Nacogdoches until he wrecked out near the 12th hole at Woodland Hills Golf Course, police say.
The suspect died on impact. His name will not be released until sometime Friday.
Officers say top speeds reached in excess of 140 miles per hour.
The suspect had vowed not to be taken alive, according to Nacogdoches County Constable Precinct 3 Roger Dudley.
Lufkin Police, Angelina County Constable Precinct 1, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in the pursuit.
The investigation is ongoing and northbound traffic is moving slowly in the area.
