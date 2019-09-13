Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Another hot day is in store for East Texas. Partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs reaching into the middle 90s. An isolated shower is possible for our northernmost counties, but most of the area will stay dry. Heading into the weekend we’ll see sunny skies and middle to upper 90s during the heat of the day. Scattered rain chances return to the forecast for Monday and will stick around through the majority of the next work week. Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers will help keep our highs a bit cooler, although still above normal, in the lower to middle 90s.