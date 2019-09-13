City of Kilgore experiencing ‘major power outage’

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A major power outage is affecting the City of Kilgore on Friday morning.
According to SWEPCO’s outage map, more than 1,900 customers are without power in the Kilgore area.
Kilgore police reported the power outage is affecting stop signs at major intersections. They reported police, city workers and TXDOT are working to get the signs working again.
Kilgore ISD reported their high school campus is currently without power. They stated on Facebook the students safe and everyone is waiting for power to return. According to their Facebook post, they expect power to return at about 9:30 a.m.
The police department asks that residents only call dispatch for emergencies.
Police said they will continue to update residents as details become available.
