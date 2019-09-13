Authorities investigate rash of auto burglaries in Gregg County subdivison

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Residents in an East Texas subdivision say they’re concerned about a series of vehicle burglaries this week.
The burglaries occurred over a 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday, in the Rolling Hills neighborhood off FM 2087, East of Kilgore.
Folks believe the suspect or suspects tried to break into as many as 20 vehicles.
Sylvia Miller says it was a frightening feeling to see a would-be burglar within 20 feet of her front door.
"I've owned the house for about 23 years. You shouldn't feel fear going out your front door, and boom there's somebody standing there," she says.
Homeowners security video shows late Monday night the quiet section of Rolling Hills had dozens of cars targeted by would-be burglars.
“We have several reports of burglaries of a vehicle coming in, some of which firearms have been stolen out of them,” said Lieutenant Josh Tubb of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
"We've got at least 10 people on my street alone that have had their truck broken into," Miller says.
According to the county, eight vehicles were burglarized and one building. But this is not the first time for this neighborhood.
Over the past year, they've had numerous burglaries.
“We started getting break-ins with 16-foot trailers, guns come up missing, tools come up missing,” Sylvia says.
Some have been hit multiple times, with everything from 4-wheelers to guns being stolen, and some are worried about their safety.
“With the break-ins the other night and whatever, we’ll call to make sure everybody’s okay,” says Miller.
Investigators are looking at surveillance video to identify those involved.
They ask anyone else who has video of the burglaries to turn it over to the sheriff’s office.
