Affidavit: Athens bank employee skimmed $75K from client

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An investigator with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office has charged an Athens woman accused of stealing more than $75,000 from a client of a bank of which she was employed.
Sarah Nicole Gordon, 31, is charged with third-degree misapplication of fiduciary property. She was arrested on the charge Thursday and posted a $75,000 bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit KLTV obtained Friday, the investigation began April 13, 2018, after a client told the Athens bank that an employee may be skimming funds from his cash deposits.
The client explained he makes frequent cash deposits into his bank account from his business. He said he normally brings zippered bank bags with cash and deposits them without a prepared deposit ticket. As a service, a bank employee, usually Gordon, will pull the funds from the bag, count the cash, prepare a deposit ticket and credit the account.
On April 6, the client contacted the bank and said he believes someone may be shorting his deposits. He said his employees began noticing discrepancies between the amounts pulled and what was reported as being deposited.
On April 12, the client informed the bank he was depositing three bank bags containing $987, $783 and $482. Gordon handled the cash and, according to the affidavit, she reported the deposits were $837, $632 and $382.
The bank confronted Gordon about her actions on April 13 and had her turn in her key and sent her home, according to the affidavit.
The client then reviewed records and discovered about $75,000 had been skimmed from his deposits from February 2015 to April 2018.
A warrant for Gordon’s arrest was obtained on Sept. 10.
