U.S. Attorney’s Office: Texarkana woman pleads guilty to stealing $60K from booster club

TEXARKANA Texas (KLTV) - A Texarkana woman who served as the treasurer for a Bowie County high’s school’s dance team booster club and stole more than $60,000 from that organization pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge Thursday.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, Nikki Diane May, 42, pleaded guilty to the federal charge in U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven’s court.
Information presented in court showed that May served as the treasurer of the Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers Booster Club in Texarkana.
“To further that goal, the club solicits the public for charitable donations and participation for the benefit of the students involved,” the press release stated. “As treasurer of the organization, May was entrusted with all funds received by the club and was responsible for depositing cash and checks received through various fundraising sources.”
In her role as treasurer, May was also responsible for maintaining appropriate records of the funds the organization received, along with its expenses. She was also entrusted with a debit card attached to the club’s bank account, which was used for the organization’s business.
“However, from June 2017 to around November 2018, May defrauded the club by stealing cash that had been received as donations to the club and using the debit card to withdraw funds from the club’s bank account all for her own personal use,” the press release stated. “May prepared treasurer reports that falsely stated the club’s bank balances in order to hide her scheme from club officers and members.”
May stole more than $60,000 from the Showstoppers Booster Club, the press release stated.
“Under federal statutes, May faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing and restitution to the parties involved,” the press release stated. “Additionally, May has agreed to forfeit $60,000.”
The press release also went on to say that the maximum sentence was provided for information purposes. The sentencing will be determined by the court based on advisory sentencing guidelines and other “statutory factors.”
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office, the press release stated.
“This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Texarkana Resident Agency of the Dallas Field Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok,” the press release stated.
