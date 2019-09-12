Update: Tyler police release 911 calls reporting shots fired at Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, at 6:05 p.m., the Tyler Police Department received numerous calls of shots fired near or at the rear of the Walmart located at Highway 64 W. and Loop 323.
Thursday, TPD released recordings made at the scene.
Tyler police determined officers responded to the area immediately and there was no indication of any active shooter in the store.
Walmart was cleared of all customers and employees so that a thorough search could be conducted for any potential victims or suspects.
Officers were told by several witnesses that they heard several shots near the rear of the store or outside the rear of the store.
Tyler police concluded from searching the wooded area to the south of the store that there was no evidence of victims or that a gun was discharged.
First responders from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the Tyler Fire Department, and UT Health Emergency Services all responded to the scene to assist the Tyler Police Department with the incident.
There were no injuries related to the scene reported by customers or employees.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.