Tyler police investigating gas station burglaries believed to be connected

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating several gas station burglaries they believe were done by the same two suspects.
According to Tyler police, they are investigating four burglaries. The first occurred on Aug. 6 at the Race Runner located at 2216 E 5th Street in Tyler. The second occurred at the Race Runner located at 19360 Highway 69 on Aug. 30 while a third occurred at the Chevron located at 12675 Highway 64 West on Sept. 2. The fourth burglary occurred at the Rite Track Valero located at 1736 E. Gentry on Sept. 9.
In each case, the suspects use a crowbar or sledgehammer to enter the building and steal a large number of tobacco products. Tyler police say the burglaries occur in a matter of minutes.Tyler police believe two suspects are responsible for the burglaries. They’re described to be black men, one average size and the other heavy set. Tyler police say the suspects have their faces covered during the burglaries.
Tyler police do not have information about a suspected vehicle at this time.
They ask anyone with information about the case or the suspects to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF.
