Tyler police arrest man after wreck, standoff, chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have caught a man they say ran away from them during a standoff in the Hobby Lobby parking lot.
The standoff started after a woman called the police and said the man had been following her with his vehicle. It ended with an attempt to stop the man with a bean bag gun.
According to an officer at the scene, the woman called police after she had wrecked, but it is not known if the wreck happened while trying to get away from the man or if he was directly involved in the collision. The officer said police managed to pull the man over into the Hobby Lobby parking lot, located in the 1900 block of Loop 323, but the man was holding a knife and appeared to be suicidal and homicidal.
While the officers were approaching the man, he started to run away and an officer shot the bean bag gun at him. The man still managed to get away but was arrested several minutes later.
Police say the man will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. He also had a warrant for a parole violation. His name will be released shortly.
