Thursday’s Weather: Hot and humid. High 95

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Our rain chances are coming to an end for the week. Only a very slight chance for one or two isolated showers in far Deep East Texas this afternoon. Otherwise, we will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs once again in the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon. A very weak cold front is just to our north and if it slides far enough south could bring a very slight chance of rain to far northern counties Friday afternoon and early evening. However, most of East Texas will stay dry through the weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will reach the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. A tropical wave is expected to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and could strengthen into a tropical system in the next few days. If this wave of moisture moves close enough to the Texas coast, we could see rain chances return for early next week.