Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is a look at the weather where you live: A hot and mostly sunny day is ahead! Temperatures this afternoon will easily reach into the middle 90s and humidity values will make it feel like or above 100 degrees. A stray shower possible this afternoon, mainly for our southern counties, but most of the area is looking to stay dry today. Another hot and dry day tomorrow with temperatures climbing back into the middle to upper 90s during the heat of the day. A cold front will likely stall along portions of north Texas and southern Oklahoma. If this front dips south far enough, we just might get a few showers for our northernmost counties during the PM hours on Friday. Otherwise, rain chances for most of East Texas take a break until Monday. Heading into next week we could see an increase in rain chances if a tropical disturbance makes it far west enough. If not, then we got back to spotty showers in the afternoon. Stay cool today!