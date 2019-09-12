Officials investigate fires that destroyed house, vehicles in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Officials in Upshur County are investigating a recent spate of fires.
A family in Upshur County said Thursday they are concerned for their safety after they say their vehicles and property were set on fire.
They say it happened once on Aug. 15th and again on Sept. 11. Three trucks, an SUV, a carport, shed, and a house they once lived in were all destroyed in the fires.
Property owner Susan Brown says her husband had to go to the hospital for burns on his arm and smoke inhalation after trying to save his SUV.
Paul Steelman with the State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed the fires are being investigated. Steelman would not say whether the fires are being investigated as arson, citing the ongoing investigation.
The Simpsonville Volunteer Fire Department was on scene Thursday to put out more hot spots after Wednesday’s fire reignited.
