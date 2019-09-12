Major crash shuts down Highway 259 North in Kilgore area

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A major highway in the Kilgore area is shut down as crews work the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
According to Kilgore police, they are responding to a major crash on Highway 259 North, near the overpass. They reported at about 11 a.m. the roadway will be shut down for about two hours as crews work the scene.
Kilgore police, fire, rescue, and EMS are on the scene.
Details about the crash are limited. It is reported an 18-wheeler is involved in the wreck.
Kilgore police ask drivers to seek alternate routes.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.