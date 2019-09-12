Major crash shuts down Highway 259 North in Kilgore area

By Dorothy Sedovic and Bob Hallmark | September 12, 2019 at 11:16 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 11:40 AM

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A major highway in the Kilgore area is shut down as crews work the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

According to Kilgore police, they are responding to a major crash on Highway 259 North, near the overpass. They reported at about 11 a.m. the roadway will be shut down for about two hours as crews work the scene.

A major highway in the Kilgore area is shut down as crews work the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler. (Source: Bob Hallmark)

Kilgore police, fire, rescue, and EMS are on the scene.

Details about the crash are limited. It is reported an 18-wheeler is involved in the wreck.

Kilgore police ask drivers to seek alternate routes.

