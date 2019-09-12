Law enforcement investigating Smith Co. fatal wreck

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person has died in a Thursday morning wreck, east of Tyler.
Law enforcement responded to Farm to Market Road 848 sometime before 2:45 a.m.
Additional details about the wreck or the identity of the deceased were not immediately available.
Traffic is blocked in the area as the Texas Department of Public Safety conducts an investigation.
