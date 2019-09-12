Henderson County sheriff: Man died in powered parachute crash near Eustace

Henderson County emergency personnel are pictured near an aircraft that reportedly got tangled in power lines. (Source: Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 12, 2019 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 11:36 AM

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A man died Thursday after the powered parachute he had been flying reportedly got tangled in power lines in a rural part of Henderson County between Athens and Eustace.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed to KLTV News that the pilot of the powered parachute died.

Henderson County emergency personnel are pictured near a downed aircraft. (Source: Jeff Chavez - KLTV Staff)
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed Thursday that the person became stuck between Athens and Eustace, near the intersection of County Road 2329 and County Road 2857.

Lynn Lunsford, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said that it was a powered parachute with one person on board. According to preliminary information, it hit a power line, he said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, Lunsford said.

