Green Acres Baptist Church to host conference focused on opioid crisis

From 1999-2017, nearly 400,000 people died from an overdose involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit opioids, according to the CDC. Data also shows that about 68 percent of the more than 70,200 drug overdose deaths in 2017 involved an opioid; In 2017, the number of overdose deaths involving opioids was six times higher than in 1999 and on average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to the CDC.