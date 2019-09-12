East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
This is according to the east Texas livestock market report in Crockett. For feeder steer and heifers, all weight class averages ended between five and seven dollars lower.
Meantime, slaughter cows and bulls remained steady, compared to last week. The Crockett report says the market continues to remain under pressure. This is because numbers are beginning to swell, causing it to move from a sellers to a buyers market.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report shows hay trades mostly steady, compared to last week.
Trading activity and hay demand remain good, as producers are beginning to supplement their livestock.
Range conditions continue to decline in the west, central, and south regions due to extreme heat and lack of moisture.
