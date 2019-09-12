Democratic candidates prepare for third televised debate in Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Ten Democratic presidential candidates are gearing up for another debate.
The debate will take place tonight at Texas Southern University in Houston. The program airs at 7 p.m. on KLTV and KTRE.
Tonight marks the first time all the front runners will be on stage together. Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the front runner among the pack - but recent polls show senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders not far behind.
Candidates competing in the debate include Minnesota Sen. Amy Kloubuchar; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; California Sen. Kamala Harris, Executive Andrew Yang, Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro.
“I think seeing Biden and Warren and Bernie frankly on the same stage - the three of them represent a large chuck of the electorate,” ABC News Political Director Rick Klein said.
A Texas Tribune/UT Poll showed voters slightly favoring Biden. When asked who would get their vote among the Democratic candidates, 26 percent said Biden, 18 percent said Warren, 14 percent said O’Rourke, 12 percent said Sanders and 5 percent said Harris. The other candidates ranked at 4 percent or less.
KLTV/KTRE’s Blake Holland is in Houston for the debate and will be providing continuous coverage throughout the evening.