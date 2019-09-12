Car crashes into utility pole, causes traffic backup on Front Street in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are working the scene of where a car crashed into a utility pole in Tyler.
According to online records, Tyler police responded to a major traffic crash call at about 8:20 a.m. on Friday. Authorities say a car crashed into a utility pole between NE Loop 323 and Spur 124/ Old Henderson Highway.
Traffic is backed up in the area as crews work the scene.
Details about the crash are limited at this time. Tyler police, EMS and Oncor are on scene.
