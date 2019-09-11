26-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 26-year-old Longbranch man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on State Highway 315 in Panola County late Tuesday night.
According to a press release, at about 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on SH 315 in Panola County.
The preliminary crash report shows that Justin Williams was driving a 1996 Chevrolet pickup southwest on SH 315 when, for an unknown reason, he failed to drive in a single lane, the press release stated. Williams allegedly took evasive action and lost control of his vehicle.
The pickup rolled over into the ditch on the east side of the road, and Williams was ejected from his vehicle.
EMS transported Williams to UT Health-Tyler, where he later died.
The crash is still under investigation, the press release stated.
