Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Lower to middle 90s and partly cloudy skies for your Wednesday afternoon. We could see another round of scattered showers and thundershowers, mostly for areas south of I-20. No severe weather is expected today but we could see a few heavy downpours and some gusty winds with a few of the stronger showers that develop. Quiet skies tonight into tomorrow and rain chances become very isolated heading into the weekend. As conditions dry out, temperatures will climb back into the middle to upper 90s but the humidity could make it feel at or above the triple-digit mark. We are closely monitoring a possible tropical development in the SW Bahamas. This system could move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and possibly bring some heavy rainfall to East Texas Monday and Tuesday. A lot can change in the forecast before then. If anything does change, we’ll let you know. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies and temps in the middle 90s through the middle part of next week.