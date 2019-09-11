WEBXTRA: Texas Southern University transforms basketball arena for democratic presidential debate

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The third democratic presidential debate will be in Houston on Thursday, Sept. 12.
KLTV’s Blake Holland is at Texas Southern University, where the basketball arena has been transformed for tomorrow’s debate.
The single debate night will feature the top 10 highest polling candidates. According to ABC News, the candidates will appear on stage in the following order, from left to right:
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
California Sen. Kamala Harris
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.