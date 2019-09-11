WEBXTRA: Texas Southern University transforms basketball arena for democratic presidential debate

By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 11, 2019 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 3:23 PM

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The third democratic presidential debate will be in Houston on Thursday, Sept. 12.

KLTV’s Blake Holland is at Texas Southern University, where the basketball arena has been transformed for tomorrow’s debate.

The single debate night will feature the top 10 highest polling candidates. According to ABC News, the candidates will appear on stage in the following order, from left to right:

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

