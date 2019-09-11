WEBXTRA: Marshall hosts first 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Harrison County ESD 3 Fire and Rescue hosted Marshall’s first 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
The climb was held on the fire escape of the new ETBU nursing home in downtown Marshall. Firefighters started their climb at about 9 a.m. They will have to make 12 trips up the nine-story building.
The Memorial Stair Climb is hosted in honor of the first responders who died on 9/11.
A crowd has gathered to cheer on and support the firefighters as they continue their climb.
