Tyler police: Juvenile arrested for reportedly robbing gas station at gunpoint

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a juvenile accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.
According to online records, units responded at about 8:11 a.m. to the Valero gas station, located at 2211 W Southwest Loop 323, in reference to a robbery of a business call.
Tyler police reported a 16-year-old had entered the store and asked the clerk for cigarettes. He then reportedly pointed a hand gun at the clerk as she turned back around, demanding cash. According to Tyler police, the clerk gave him the money and he then fled from the store on foot.
After responding to the call, Tyler police officers flooded the area and searched for the suspect. According to Tyler police, a traffic unit located someone matching the description of suspect in the 2700 block of Seeton Street.
Tyler police officers approached the suspect and discovered he was in possession of items that linked him to the robbery. According to Tyler police, the officers recovered the items along with a weapon, which was determined to be stolen from a Smith County case.
The juvenile was then arrested. According to Tyler police, he will be charged with aggravated robbery and transported to the Tyler-Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.
