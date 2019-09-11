Smith County Emergency Services District 2 holds groundbreaking for new Arp station

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Emergency Services District 2 held a new fire station groundbreaking on Tuesday in Arp.
Noted civic leaders and the Arp Fire Department on hand, the initial scoops of dirt were tossed into the air, with big plans for the future fire station to serve the Arp community.
Battalion Chief J.D. Smith said, “It’s going to give kind of a central point in the community, as well as give them something that is really nice. It will give them a place to congregate if there is ever an issue in town. The firefighters will be able to come up here, you know, when we have severe weather and have a good place to stand by for those calls that will come in.”
If all goes according to plan, we are told the new station will be up and running in 10 months.
