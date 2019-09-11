Longview resident dies from injuries received in house fire

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Longview woman has died from injuries received in a house fire.
The Longview Fire Department reported that Cathy Walker, 66, died Sunday in a Dallas area hospital. A statement from the department reads:
“The Longview Fire Department is saddened to learn about the loss of Ms. Cathy Walker, who succumbed to injuries sustained during an apartment fire on September 3, 2019 at 614 Gilmer Rd. Ms. Walker, 66, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in a Dallas area hospital. Please keep Ms. Walker’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.