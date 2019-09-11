Longview mayor discusses vision for city during luncheon

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview Mayor Andy Mack spoke Wednesday about his goals and vision for the city during a roundtable discussion at a luncheon.
Mack addressed the Young Professionals of Longview group at the city’s annual State of the City Lunch and Learn, held at BTH Bank.
Mack said he looked forward to touching base with an inspired group of civic-minded young adults.
“My primary goal is to stimulate this crowd of young people that are movers and shakers of the future,” he said. “They are the ones that are going to be ... taking our places .... So, if you can inspire them or get them excited about something or encouraged about something, give them the drive to do something, it’s a successful meeting.”
Among the topics covered, Mack stressed the importance of the upcoming 2020 census and the need for an accurate count of the city’s growing population.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.