No injuries reported in Longview structure fire

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews are were at the scene of an active structure fire in Longview on Wednesday morning.
According to a tweet from the Longview Fire Department, they responded to the scene of a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Fourteenth Street at about 8:34 a.m.
Crews were able to put out the flames within a hour.
May said no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fire Marshal Kevin May reported the fire appeared to have started in bedroom and had spread to the attic. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.