Fallen Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputy, injured Trinity County deputy to be honored at Austin ceremony
During the upcoming Star of Texas Awards ceremony in Austin, Texas two East Texas law enforcement officers will be honored. (Source: Texas Legislature Online)
By Gary Bass | September 11, 2019 at 5:00 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 10:39 AM

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS (KTRE) - During the upcoming Star of Texas Awards ceremony in Austin, Texas two East Texas law enforcement officers will be honored.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Raymond Bradley “Brad” Jimmerson, 49, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 5, 2018, as he was removing debris from U.S. Highway 259.

Trinity County Deputy Henry Giles was left disabled following a car crash while he was en route to a call on Oct. 25, 2008.

Both will be honored at the Star of Texas Awards ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputy Henry Giles will be honored on June 18 at the Trinity County District Court (Source: Trinity County Constable Office Precinct Four)
Members of the Jimmerson family and representatives of the sheriff’s office will be accepting the award on the fallen deputy’s behalf.

In an Aug. 5 letter, the Texas Governor’s Office notified Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges that the Star of Texas Committee had selected Jimmerson to be one of the recipients of the award.

According to the letter, the ceremony will be held in the House of Representatives chamber of the Texas State Capitol, which is located at 1100 Congress Avenue in Austin. Guest seating will be available in the House chamber gallery on the third floor of the Capitol Building.

Portrait of fallen Nacogdoches County Sheriff Deputy Brad Jimmerson by JaNiece Stegall.
For those unable to attend, a live broadcast of the ceremony will be available at Texas Legislature Online.

A post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated that the Star of Texas Awards honor all Texas peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. The award also honors federal law enforcement officers or special agents who have been seriously injured or killed in the line of duty while assisting state or local law enforcement on or after Sept. 1, 2003.

