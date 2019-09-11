East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith, Polk, Trinity, and Upshur. Once again, showers and thundershowers formed over East Texas this afternoon and should continue through sunset. During the day on Thursday, the rain chances are very low, near 10%, and limited to the southern sections only. Dry conditions are expected through Sunday, then chances for the PM showers/thundershowers increases a bit. There is a chance if the tropical wave over the Southern Bahamas moves into the Gulf and then over the Northern Gulf Coast State, we could see a slightly better chance for some rain on Tuesday and/or Wednesday. Temperatures should remain unchanged for the most part with lows int he lower to middle 70s and highs in the middle 90s.