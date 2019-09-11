East Texas Ag News: Choosing the best fall-planted wildlife mixtures

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - There are many options when it comes to fall-planted wildlife mixtures, but sometimes, random mixtures are not the best option for plants in East Texas.
Options for white-tailed deer in Texas can include forage oats, along with warm and cool season forage legumes. One issue is with determining the correct planting rate for each forage.
You want to minimize competition so each species can be productive. To determine your best option, contact your county extension agent.
