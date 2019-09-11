Hallsville man leads DPS trooper on chase, loses control of vehicle in fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says that on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at approximately 11 p.m., a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a red Chevrolet passenger car for a traffic violation on Loop 281 near FM 2208.
For an unknown reason, the driver did not stop and evaded the trooper for approximately 13 minutes to FM 449.
While traveling east on FM 449, the driver of the vehicle entered a sharp curve in the roadway at an unsafe speed near Franklin Road, DPS says. The vehicle slid sideways and the driver lost control of his car. The vehicle flipped, causing the driver to be ejected.
The driver, identified as Stephen Matthews, 41, from Hallsville, died at the scene. The crash is under investigation and no additional information is currently available.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.