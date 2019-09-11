City of Overton cancels boil-water notice

By Gary Bass | September 11, 2019 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 2:51 PM

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Overton has rescinded the boil-water notice that has been in effect since Sept. 5.

On Wednesday, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management issued a tweet that said the City of Overton had canceled its boil-water notice.

The City of Overton issued the boil-water notice in connection with a water line break that occurred on FM 350 last week.

According to the city, water pressure was restored to all of its systems by 4 a.m. on Sept. 6.

