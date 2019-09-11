Cargo plane crashes near Toledo Express Airport

A live look at the scene as crews respond to a cargo plane crash near Toledo Express. Here is what we know so far: - A cargo plane crashed on top of two semis at Bubba's Auto and Deisel near Toledo Express airport. - Police say the plane was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. - There were two people on board the plane. - All roads surrounding the airport will be closed while they work to clear the scene. There is a media briefing included at the link: https://bit.ly/2lKSQ7v