Athletic organization, attorney speak out about Palestine athletic complex closure

As Mr. Ivy is not entitled to recover monetary damages under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Mr. Ivy’s sole objective remains to work with the City to bring the Complex into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, both for himself and for other individuals with disabilities who, like Mr. Ivy, simply wish to be able to watch their children or grandchildren play ball. Mr. Ivy does not agree with or support the decision of the City to shut down the Complex. Mr. Ivy would simply ask the City re-consider its decision to close the Complex and discuss possible options to allow all individuals, including those with disabilities, equal access to the Complex’s facilities.