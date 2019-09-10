WEBXTRA: Group continues opposition to Toll 49 expansion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority met in Tyler on Tuesday for a regular meeting, and the room was filled with concerned residents.
There are still six routes being evaluated for the Segment 6 Toll 49 expansion. A new route has been brought to the boards attention called the green route.
The group called Keep Loop Off Lake filled the board room with stickers, posters and pamphlets all protesting the blue and orange routes . The groups says those routes could negatively affect the wetlands, Lake Tyler, and 40 homes in Smith county.
The group also brought safety concerns surrounding Toll 49.
The group has also started a coalition letter and as of now, it has more than 400 signatures.
