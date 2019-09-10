WEBXTRA: Gladewater hay fire burns for eighth straight day

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A hay fire that started more than a week ago is still smoldering near Loop 485 and Highway 80 in Gladewater.
Hundreds of bales of were burning in a metal barn when firefighters first discovered the fire around noon on Labor Day.
The hay bales have all been removed from the barn and are slowly being broken apart so they can burn themselves out.
Though still burning, the pile of hay was much smaller Tuesday morning when KLTV’s Jamey Boyum checked in with Hack Thompson.
Thompson has been breaking down the bales and monitoring the fire since it was discovered.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.