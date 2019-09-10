Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see a partly to mostly sunny sky this afternoon with slight rain chances. It looks like southern counties have the best chance to see a bit more rain throughout the day. Temperatures will climb to the mid-90s. Overnight we will cool to the low to mid-70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the mid-90s, and a chance to see a few afternoon showers. Thursday and Friday bring dry skies, a cooler breeze, and temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 90s. For the weekend, we will stay in the low to mid-90s and be dry for the most part. Late on Sunday afternoon, we could see a few light showers. Better rain chance return for Monday as temperatures sink to the low 90s.