Tarleton issues statement after staff member interrupts SFA halftime performance

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tarleton State University has issued a statement following an incident Saturday during a football game against Stephen F. Austin State University. A member of the Tarleton staff appeared to disrupt the SFA band by standing on the field during its halftime performance.
Video from SFA fans appears to show a member of the coaching staff standing in front of band members as they’re marching on the field. At one point, the staff member, identified by school officials as a quality control student assistant, appears to bump a band member in the face as she marches by.
Tarleton State University released the following statement in regards to the incident:
Lumberjack Athletic Director Ryan Ivey explained coaches and support staff are allowed in the bench areas on the field at all times during halftime. The teams are held off the field until halftime performances are over, or until the 3-minute mark in the halftime period, whichever comes first, Ivey said.
Team personnel are provided a timeline of events prior to the game and are expected to respect those activites, Ivey added.
