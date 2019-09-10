Tarleton issues statement after staff member interrupts SFA halftime performance

A member of the Tarleton State University coaching staff was caught on camera standing on the field during the SFA marching band's halftime performance. The staff member was seen bumping one of the band member's in the face as the performance continued around him. (Source: Twitter: @ardenemb)
By Caleb Beames and Jeff Wright | September 10, 2019 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 3:56 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tarleton State University has issued a statement following an incident Saturday during a football game against Stephen F. Austin State University. A member of the Tarleton staff appeared to disrupt the SFA band by standing on the field during its halftime performance.

Video from SFA fans appears to show a member of the coaching staff standing in front of band members as they’re marching on the field. At one point, the staff member, identified by school officials as a quality control student assistant, appears to bump a band member in the face as she marches by.

Tarleton State University released the following statement in regards to the incident:

The behavior of a Tarleton quality control student assistant during halftime at Saturday’s football game in Nacogdoches is not consistent with the university’s core values. Tarleton State University promotes a culture of civility and kindness. We extend our sincere apologies to the Lumberjack Marching Band and Stephen F. Austin University football fans.
Cecilia Jacobs, Assistant Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Lumberjack Athletic Director Ryan Ivey explained coaches and support staff are allowed in the bench areas on the field at all times during halftime. The teams are held off the field until halftime performances are over, or until the 3-minute mark in the halftime period, whichever comes first, Ivey said.

I have been in contact with Tarleton State. We have discussed numerous actions, [and] I’m confident they will take appropriate action. This is not something that neither department condones. [We] hope to have a resolution soon.
Ryan Ivey, SFA Athletic Director

Team personnel are provided a timeline of events prior to the game and are expected to respect those activites, Ivey added.

