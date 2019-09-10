Sheriff’s deputies arrest Elysian Fields High School student for sexual assault of child

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said an Elysian Fields High School student was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a female on a school bus.
According to a press release, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, investigators with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office were called to Elysian Fields High School to meet with deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
The press release said upon arrival, investigators were shown a video taken on an Elysian Fields school bus showing a possible crime that had taken place while the bus was dropping off students in Panola County.
The press release said the video showed the suspect, Timothy Carr, 18, of Deberry, a student of the school engage in improper sexual contact with a female juvenile.
Carr was summoned to the principal’s office and agreed to accompany the Panola County investigators back to Panola County for an interview.
The press release said at the completion of the interview, Panola County investigators obtained arrest warrants and Carr was brought to the Panola County Detention Center and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.
The press release said his bond was set at $100,000.
