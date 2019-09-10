SFA looks to fix mistakes that led to Saturday loss

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA’s 37-26 loss Saturday to Tarleton State was a tough pill to swallow for the fans, players and coaches.
Head Coach Colby Carthel was unavailable to talk to the media Monda. Carthel was at the hospital with his wife who went into labor with their third child. Instead of Carthel speaking at the weekly coach luncheon, Offensive Coordinator Matt Storm and Defensive Coordinator Scott Power addressed the media and fans of the team.
“I have never been 0-2 before," Power said. "We have a lot of coaches that have come from successful places and a lot of our kids have been successful before. There is not a lot of patients in our building so we went back to work yesterday to get it right.”
The big issue of the day was giving up big plays. The first drive for the Texans only took 25 seconds and two plays to go 75 yards for the opening touchdown. The Texans also scored on a 99 yard run and a 67 yard pass.
“We had some Miscommunication in coverage and we faced an explosive offense and they were able to take advantage of the breakdown,” Power said.
The 'Jacks were able to move the ball on offense but with payers still learning the system it could take some time to develop where they need to. Quarterback Trae Self only had a 37% passing rate and 1 touchdown.
“He is a phenomenal talent," Storm said. “Right now he has some development we need to work on. Completion percentage was not where it needed to be. You have to get the plays started so you have the opportunity to turn it into a big play.”
The team will leave for Southern Utah later this week for their final tune up before hosting Nichols State on Sept. 21.
“Good news is most of the issues we have are all fixable," Power said. "We have a hungry team.”
