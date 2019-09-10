Several vehicles involved in fiery crash on I-20 near 281 east

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck on Interstate 20 caused a massive fire which consumed several vehicles along the roadway.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says that the wreck occurred near 281′s east intersection with Interstate 20 in the westbound lanes. This is not far from Kyle’s Kwik Stop on the interstate. They said that they are still working to get details about how the wreck happened.
Along with the sheriff’s office, West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene.
No word yet as to whether any injuries resulted from the wreck. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
