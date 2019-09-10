Red Zone Top 10 sees shakeup entering week 3

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time since we started putting out the list, we are starting to see the rankings based off of on the field performances from earlier this year. Four new teams made their way into the top 10 while the top three teams remained the same.
1. Longview (2-0) last Week: 1 - Longview stays at the top of the Red Zone Top 10 after a dominating win over Marshall 53-0. The win gave the Lobos their 18th straight victory, and they have now beaten Marshall 18 of the last 19 times. The Lobos’ defense stepped up again as they held the Mavs to just 40 rushing yards. Longview has a short week with the team playing John Tyler Thursday night on ESPN2.
2. Carthage 4A DI (2-0) Last Week: 2 – The Bulldogs put up 48 points in week 1. In Week 2 they put up 49 points. They have only given up 7. Carthage scored on seven straight possessions in the game. Next up for the Bulldogs is the Marshall Mavericks who are looking to get something going.
3. Newton (2-0) Last Week: 3 – Newton faced their first of three straight tough opponents last Friday with state-ranked Silsbee and won. The Eagles walked away with a 52-21 victory. Next up is the home opener against state power West Orange Stark. The Mustangs and Eagles’ programs have a combined nine state titles.
4. Lufkin (1-1) Last Week: 5 – The Panther responded to an opening week loss to their rivals from Longview by winning the 101st meeting of the Angelina River Rivalry against Nacogdoches 44-0. The Pack defense allowed 142 yards and kept the Dragons out of the endzone. The Panthers will face Redskins Del Estado out of Mexico this Friday then take a week off before hosting Willis to open district play.
5. San Augustine (1-0) Last Week: 4 – An early bye week has the Wolves moving down to the No. 5 spot on the list. Coach Marty Murr used the bye week to make sure his team is ready for the Garrison Bulldogs this Friday. It will be a rematch of the regional semi-final last year.
6. Jasper (1-0) Last Week: 7 - The Bulldogs finally got on the field last Friday night. Their season opener was canceled a week earlier. No rust was shown by the team. They beat Bridge City 65-14. The scoring didn’t take long. Montavien ran 55 yards on the first play of the game for the Bulldogs to get a lead they never surrendered.
7. Malakoff (2-0) Last Week: NR – The Tigers have already scored 116 points this season and we are just two games in. The defense has given up just 21 points. The Tigers go on the road this week to take on Mexia and then have one of the premier pre-district matchups in the entire state when they will host Grandview, who beat the Tigers for a state title last year.
8. Grapeland (2-0) Last Week: NR – Under new head coach Terry Ward the Sandies are rolling through their competition. Last week they won on the road 38-14 against Cayuga. The Sandies had a total of 427 yards in the game and on defense was led by Cooper Sheridan who picked up 21 tackles. Grapeand will now play up to county-rival Crockett who they lost to last year 19-18.
9. Gilmer (2-0) Last Week: NR – The Buckeyes have started their year with two straight 40+ point performances. The first week was against state ranked Atlanta and last week was against District of Doom member Van. This week against Paris starts a three-week slate for Gilmer where they will play state ranked opponents. The question is will Gilmer remain a state ranked team when the dust settles over the next 21 days?
10. Tyler Lee (2-0) Last Week: NR – Based off previous seasons, not much was expected of the Tyler Lee Red Raiders. Two weeks into the season they have beat two previously ranked teams out of 5A in John Tyler and Marshall. This past Saturday Lee beat John Tyler 34-7. Lee’s defense got 13 sacks in the game and they didn’t allow the Lions to reach the end zone until the third quarter. Lee gets a Saturday matchup at home against Nacogdoches.
*** Outsiders to keep an eye on – Kilgore, Daingerfield, Henderson, Diboll, Garrison, and Tenaha ***
Each Tuesday during the season we will be releasing the updated rankings.
