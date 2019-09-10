Plea set for Wills Point man charged with child pornography violations

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A Wills Point man is expected to enter a plea regarding federal child pornography violations.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, 58-year-old James Joseph Veeser is suspected of receiving child pornography.
Initially, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a Sept. 9, 2019, news release that Veeser entered a guilty plea to child pornography violations. The office later said on Sept. 10, 2019, that the plea is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2019.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported Veeser’s case has been investigated by the FBI and will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.
Under federal statutes, if convicted Veeser faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of pre-sentence investigations by the U.S. Probation Office.
Editor’s note: Initially, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a Sept. 9, 2019, news release that Veeser entered a guilty plea to child pornography violations. The office later said on Sept. 10, 2019, that the plea is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.