East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... 4 new additions to the Burn Ban List today... Cass, Cherokee, Morris, and Polk counties. These are in effect along with Anderson, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Rusk, Trinity, and Upshur. These counties will be under Burn Bans until further notice. Finally...scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers developed over portions of East Texas today and we will likely see a few more develop over the next few days. Most should remain over the southern 1/2 of East Texas, but a few may move far enough north to give some needed rain to other areas. Temperatures should remain on the very warm side through early next week with highs generally in the middle 90s. Lows should remain in the lower to middle 70s. Winds should generally be out of the Southeast to East through the forecast period as well.