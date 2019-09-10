One-pot chicken stew by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This chicken stew is so easy and incredibly delicious! It’s a great way to begin our fall cooking season, because you don’t need an oven so your kitchen will not heat up as you make this. It will certainly smell like fall, with the fragrant herbs and chicken cooking together.
I hope you’ll try it on a busy weeknight so you can have a great dinner on the table in about 20 minutes.
One-pot chicken stew
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
2-3 cloves minced garlic (or equivalent from a jar)
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
1 1/2 to 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
12 ounce bag frozen mixed vegetables
6 ounces of frozen sliced carrots (I just like extra carrots in ours; you can do even more or less than this)
1/2 onion, chopped
3 sprigs fresh thyme (or about 1 teaspoon dried thyme)
2 14-ounce cans sliced new potatoes, drained
1 heaping tablespoon plain flour
3 cups chicken broth or stock
salt and pepper
Method:
In a Dutch oven or soup pot, warm the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add to it the onion and frozen vegetables, and cook for five minutes to allow vegetables to soften and begin cooking.
Add the garlic and stir in.
Add the flour, sprinkling it over the vegetables, and then stir to coat them with it.
Next, chop the chicken thighs into two or three pieces each, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add to the pot.
Add the potatoes and celery seed to the pot, and then pour the broth over it all, and stir. Drop in the thyme.
Bring to a simmer, and then allow to simmer for about 15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Stir occasionally so that the stew doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pot.
If you used fresh thyme sprigs, remove the sprigs before serving. Taste the gravy for seasoning, and add a bit more salt if needed.
Enjoy!
