EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Fair skies this morning with a few areas of patchy fog after yesterday’s rainfall. Expect skies to become partly cloudy this afternoon and once again, there’s a slight chance for a few showers and thundershowers this afternoon. Just like yesterday, some thundershowers could come with a strong breeze and brief heavy downpours. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 90s, but showers will drop temperatures quickly in a few places this afternoon. Any rainfall will diminish by sunset this evening. Partly cloudy again tomorrow and another slight chance for a few afternoon showers and thundershowers tomorrow afternoon. By the end of the work week, chances for rain are gone and the weather just looks hot and humid heading into the weekend. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s and feel like the triple digits. More rain chances are back in the forecast for early next week.